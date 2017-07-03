Ankita Lokhande who rose to fame after Pavitra Rishta happened to her, is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

After ruling the small screen as Archana Karanjkar in Ekta Kapoor’s long-running tele-soap, Pavitra Rishta, Ankita will be seen as Jhalkaribai in her Bollywood debut. From the longest time, we have been hearing stories of her Bollywood Debut but nothing really concrete came our way.

However, the actress finally confirmed the news in a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror. “I’d never heard of her before, not many have, but Jhalkaribai was one of the greatest heroes of our proud history. I’m honored that I’ll be telling her story to the world, fighting alongside Kangana’s Rani Laxmibai,” the actress added.

Anita has been preparing for her role and learning horse riding and sword fighting for over a month now. The actress also said, “Since then, he has taken me by the hand and shown me how to fight. He treats me like a kid and makes the training so entertaining. I’m indebted to Kamal sir for this challenging role in a big-budget film scripted by Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad alongside a National Award-winning actress like Kangana, who exudes power and is an inspiration to all women. I’m looking forward to learning from her once we start shooting in August.”

When asked about getting other offers for movies, she concluded, “Acting is my passion but when God was giving me work, I wanted something else.Now, I’m acting, fighting and dancing only for myself.”

We look forward to see Ankita on screen!