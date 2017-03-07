TV Celebs Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee Adopt 2 Girls From Bihar

Just when you thought Karan Johar turning a parent was the biggest news, here is another one. Popular TV celebrity, Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee have adopted two girls from Gurmeet’s hometown Bihar.

The couple met Pooja and Lata in 2014 and after hearing their plight from his mother who stays nearby, the couple thought that the children had complete right and education and deserve a better life.

Pooja is an orphan who has been living with her uncle and Lata is her first cousin. According to reports, all the paperwork is done and the couple will be going to Jarampur for final signatures post Holi.

Gurmeet and Debina did not wish to uproot the girls immediately from their hometown and hence the girls will be moving to Mumbai next year.