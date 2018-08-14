TV Actress Nikita Dutta: “It Feels Great To Be Associated With A Film Like Gold”

Actress Nikita Dutta, known for TV shows like Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Haasil, will make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold. She says she has always believed in meaningful cinema.

Gold is a historical sports drama inspired by India’s first Olympic gold medal.

“I had got a call from the casting director and had to go through two rounds of audition for the role. It feels great pleasure and honour to be associated with a film like Gold. I have always believed in meaningful cinema and this movie was one such opportunity,” Nikita said in a statement to IANS.

She plays a “simple, innocent Punjabi girl” in the film.

“She is the love interest of Himmat Singh played by Sunny Kaushal,” she said.

The film also features Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor and Mouni Roy. The Reema Kagti directorial will release on August 15.

Talking about independence, Nikita said: “I have grown up in a family where every one is a part of the defence forces, so freedom and everything related to independence runs deep down my veins. I find great pride in it.”

How was it working with Kagti?

“It was an amazing experience. Reema understands each one well enough and tries to push us beyond our usual which is a great thing. During that time I was juggling between my TV show Haasil and Gold, and Reema made me pull it off easily,” she said.

On the kind of cinema that interests her, she said: “Anything that challenges me. It’s in my blood to welcome all possible challenges. So something that makes me step out of my comfort zone is what I love doing. The possibilities are endless then.”