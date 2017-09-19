Nikita Dutta is a popular Television face and an extremely talented actress. She has been a part of a couple of Television shows and had made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Armaan Jain starrer Le Ke Hum Deewana Dil. She is also all set for her upcoming Television serial Haasil opposite Zayed Khan which will air on Sony TV.

Nikita has a huge fan base and is loved by fans and viewers all over. She is all set to make her silver screen appearance alongside Mouni Roy in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. A patriotic sports drama, Gold will see TV actors Mouni Roy and Dutta, stepping into the big screen.

A source informed Mumbai Mirror that the Ek Duje Ke Vaaste actor has been shooting for the film in Amritsar since the second week of September and has a few more portions to film.After her scenes with Kaushal are filmed, she will reportedly shoot for some significant sequences alongside Akshay.

“Nikita started shooting for her portions in the film in Amritsar in the second week of September and will be there for another 15 days for some more romantic sequences with Sunny. She also has some important scenes with Akshay, which will be shot at a later date as the actor is back in Mumbai for his television show,” a source close to the development told Mirror.

Trending :

After her Gold schedule, Nikita, who recently wrapped up the Mauritius schedule of her show, will resume work in Mumbai. Based on celebrated hockey player Balbir Singh, who led India to victory in three consecutive Olympics in 1948, 1952 and 1956, Gold is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film boasts of an ensemble cast and also stars Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor.

The film is slated to be released during the Independence Day weekend, 2018.