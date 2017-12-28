Filmmaker Vikas Bahl, who is making a biopic on Patna based mathematician Anand Kumar which will star Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. The film is based on mathematician Anand Kumar and is titled as Super 30.

While everyone is excited about this much ambitious film, they are also curious about who will be the leading lady in the film. Earlier, there were reports that Katrina Kaif will play Hrithik Roshan’s wife in the film. However, as it was confirmed that this is not happening, a new name has popped up to play the leading lady and it is TV actress Mrunal Thakur.

Later things got clarified by the makers and they denied the fact. The makers are also going on with the casting process for the 30 actors who will be seen playing the role of the students who will be coached for IIT-JEE by the lead actor.

As reported in BollywoodLife, a source informed the daily, “They had reservations about the length of the role, but it is an important part. It’s a great thing for a new actress to begin her career with. As for Hrithik, he has never had any reservations about working with newcomers. He was cast opposite newbie Pooja Hegde in Mohenjo Daro.”

It will be interesting to see if Mrunal Thakur signs a film with Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Vikas Bahl the film will be produced by Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment.