TV actor Vikram Sharma is set to mark his Hindi film debut with a yet-to-be-titled horror film.

Vikram can be currently seen as Balwinder Singh in Discovery Jeet’s 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897.

The film is directed and produced by Ajay Yadav.

“It’s like a dream come true. Every actor’s wish is to grow and want to be a part or Bollywood. I have done many roles in past which help me, all the roles that I have played till date has a getup be it hanuman or now as Balwinder Singh in ‘21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897‘,” said Vikram in a statement.