Delivering on the promise of a true franchise, Eros International’s Trinity Pictures launched the Sniff game today based on India’s first youngest spy superhero movie, Sniff!!!

The Sniff game is developed by leading entrepreneur Raj Kundra and celebrity Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Viaan Studios for Sniff, the first franchise of Trinity Pictures.

A first for any Bollywood film, an arcade game for the spy-superhero film Sniff directed by Amole Gupte, has been developed by Viaan Studios, leading AAA game developers.

Interestingly, the event attended by Ajit Thakur, CEO, Trinity Pictures and Raj Kundra also witnessed game consoles set up for the media to experience the game.

Commenting on the venture, Ajit Thakur said, “This exclusive arcade game is a natural progression towards delivering on our promise of building true franchises in India. Now our audiences can experience the film’s characters and their exploits. I’m grateful to the writers of the film and director Amole Gupte to make such a wonderful film for kids. We should make more films targeting children and the family since the genre has a lot of potential in India and its a big market.”

Raj Kundra, Viaan Studios added, “I’m thankful to Eros for their confidence in our company Viaan. We have been working on the game since the last one year which I hope the children will like it. My market research happens with my five-year-old son. He really liked Sniff game and that’s why we decided to launch it.”

The film also stars Vahin Trehan and Rohhan Soni in supporting roles. The all kids ensemble cast could prove to be a good idea to attract a family audience. Taare Zameen Par and Chillar Party are the best examples of how to attract families to watch your film. We have seen many superhero films but this will stand out of all because of two reasons – a kid superhero and his unique power. The superpower of sniffing the danger is something which no director has given a thought to.

