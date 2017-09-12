Tumhari Sulu’s Poster Has Vidya Balan In a Total Housewife Avatar

Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu is hitting headlines ever since its announcement. And now, the second poster of the movie is out! The actress will essay the role of a radio jockey named Sulochana, fondly known as Sulu, in Tumahri Sulu.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu is a comic, slice-of-life film that also stars Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia, and RJ Malishka, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film.

In the poster, we can see Vidya dressed in a saree while she’s looking out of the window. While we have seen Vidya charm her way through the audience by playing a radio jockey earlier in Munna Bhai MBBS, we are sure Vidya is going to rock her character, Sulu this time too. Tumhari Sulu is slated for a December 1 release.

Take a look:

The first look of the movie will be released on September 14th. The film stars actor Manav Kaul as Vidya Balan’s husband and actress Neha Dhupia as Vidya’s Boss. It is directed by noted ad-filmmaker Suresh Triveni.

Vidya Balan was last seen in Srijit Mukherji’s Begum Jaan, which hit theatres on 14th April. Vidya played a brothel madam in the partition drama, which is the Hindi adaptation of Srijit’s award-winning Bengali movie Rajkahini. In Rajkahini, the role of Begum Jaan was played by Tollywood superstar Rituparna Sengupta. Srijit’s two leading ladies, Vidya and Rituparna have been showered with praises by critics as well as loved by the audience for their performance in the respective films. Tumhari Sulu is produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment.

