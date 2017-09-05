Tumhari Sulu Teaser Poster Featuring Vidya Balan Is Quirky & Colourful

After playing some serious roles in movies like Begum Jaan and Kahaani 2, Vidya Balan is back to do a slice-of-life drama in Tumhari Sulu. Essaying the role of a late night RJ in Mumbai, Vidya’s character Sulu is said to be one of the most relatable roles written ever.

The quirky teaser poster symbolises the balance between Sulu’s personal and professional lives. Wearing a glittering red sari Sulu’s face is covered as she holds some gifts for the contest winners in her hand along with a bag full of vegetables. The movie is tagged with #MainKarSaktiHai which tends to be an inspirational slogan for Sulu’s character saying how she could do anything.

For Balan, it is interesting to see the dialogue that films are initiating on different issues of the society.

“What is very interesting is that today, there is a dialogue about various issues in society, courtesy social media. The need to build toilets or the need for every individual to have access to toilet inspires films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha because cinema is but a reflection of reality. So it’s responding to what is happening around us in the society,” Vidya told IANS in an interview.

“I think more and more, you are seeing films throw light on hitherto unmentionable issues. Today, entertainment is very closely tightened with what I think is either awareness or building opinion or just encouraging debate, thereby making you think,” she added.

Balan essays the role of a late night Radio jockey in Mumbai. The film stars actor Manav Kaul as Vidya Balan’s husband and actress Neha Dhupia as Vidya’s Boss. It is directed by noted ad-filmmaker Suresh Triveni.

Vidya Balan was last seen in Srijit Mukherji’s Begum Jaan, which hit theatres on 14th April. Vidya played a brothel madam in the partition drama, which is the Hindi adaptation of Srijit’s award-winning Bengali movie Rajkahini. Tumhari Sulu hits the theatres on 1st December for you!