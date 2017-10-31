Tumhari Sulu New Poster! Vidya As Sulu Is Here To Light Up Your Mood

Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu has been in the news ever since the film has been announced. All the posters and trailer have garnered a lot of appreciation and people are now waiting to watch this slice of life film.

Now, the makers have released a new poster of the film where we can see the all-rounder Sulu is happily posing with some balloons and a vegetable bag!

The poster itself will give you a happy feeling. In the film, we will see Vidya as an RJ, who will be seen in a different and quirky avatar. Directed by Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu also stars Neha Dhupia, Manav Kaul and RJ Malishka, who is making her Bollywood debut with this film. Earlier, we have seen Vidya playing an RJ in Lage Raho Munnabhai and now with this, we are sure that Vidya will surely hit the right chord.

Tumhari Sulu is the directorial debut of Suresh Triveni. And by looking at the trailer, we think that this movie will be magical and full of happiness.

On the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen in Srijit Mukerji’s Begum Jaan in which she had an intense role. She was seen playing a brothel madam in the partition drama which was the Hindi adaptation of Srijit’s award-winning Bengali film, Rajkahini. Though we saw Vidya had a powerful role in the film but still it didn’t work that well at the box office. But nevertheless, Vidya will surely bang on with Tumhari Sulu!

Produced by T Series and Ellipsis Entertainment, Tumhari Sulu is slated to release on November 17, 2017.

What do you think about the poster?