Manav Kaul will play the on-screen husband of Vidya Balan in a slice-of-life comedy film Tumhari Sulu.

“Our search for the character of Ashok lasted for two months. We finally zeroed down on Manav, who is a fine, seasoned actor capable of blending into different roles. We were looking for someone solid opposite Vidya and Manav fits the bill,” said director Suresh Triveni in a statement.

Manav excelled in notable roles in a host of films including Jajantaram Mamantaram, Citylight, Kai Po Che, Jai Gangaajal, Wazir and Maroon. Under his theatre group, Aranya, he has directed a number of plays like “Illhaam”, “Park” and “Shakkar Ke Paanch Daane”.

Vidya will be seen in a fun role as a night radio jockey in Tumhari Sulu, being produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment. The film’s shooting will begin later this month.

Tumhari Sulu is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Shanti Sivaram Maini. It is slated for a December 1 release.

Vidya will shortly embark on a final round of look tests and script readings to prep for the role. She will also taking dance lessons for the film.

Vidya is currently gearing up for the release of Begum Jaan. The film, directed by Srijit Mukherjee, features her as a brothel madam. Apart from Vidya Balan, Begum Jaan has one of the biggest and most powerful ensemble cast, with Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Rajit Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Chunky Pandey, Pitobash, Poonam Rajput, Ridheema Tiwari, Flora Saini, Priyanka Setia, Mishti Chakraborty, Sumit Nijhawan, Rajesh Sharma, Vivek Mushran in pivotal roles and Naseeruddin Shah making a guest appearance.

Begum Jaan is slated to hit the theaters on 14th April 2017.