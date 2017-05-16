Tubelight becomes first Bollywood film to have a Twitter character emoji!

From the time Tubelight’s promotional activities have begun, social media has been constantly abuzz with fans showering their love and praises galore for the film. Adding another milestone to its kitty, Tubelight has now become the first Bollywood film to have a special character emoji in his name! This emoji also makes Tubelight the first Salman Khan movie to have a Bollywood emoji.

As a way of giving back to his fans for their unconditional love and affection, the makers of Tubelight and Twitter have joined hands setting a new trend in terms of digital innovation. Together, they have created a special emoji of the actor that appears every time you use a hashtag related to the film like #TubelightKiEid, #Tubelight, #Radio and others.

According to Mr. Viral Jani, Head TV and Entertainment Partnerships, Twitter India, “Twitter is the best place for fans to find out what’s happening in the Bollywood world. It’s an integral part of an overall film experience for fans today, as they can connect and engage with their favourite celebrities and vice versa through the platform. This is the first-time Twitter has designed a special emoji for a Bollywood character in collaboration with the film production house to delight fans. We are excited to partner with Salman Khan Films on their unique use of Twitter for Tubelight and we aim to drive more conversations around one of the most talked about topics on Twitter – Bollywood!”

That’s how the Emoticon looks like –

Commenting further, Mr. Amar Butala, COO of Salman Khan Films said, “We are elated to join hands with Twitter who have played a vital role in making Tubelight reach great heights. We are constantly striving to achieve newer milestones with Tubelight. EveryMedia and Twitter have been a big support through this journey.”

“It was necessary to create a unique product that we could give back to fans as a gesture for their love and support. Salman Khan Films has always supported us in terms of digital innovation and breaking ground. We teamed up with Twitter which is one of the largest social engagement platforms to create an emoji that we can use to directly engage with fans”, added Mr. Gautam B. Thakker, CEO, EveryMedia Technologies.

Tubelight is produced by Salma Khan & Salman Khan and directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Zhu Zhu. It is co-produced by Amar Butala. The executive producer is Rajan Kapoor, the associate producer is Garima Mehta and music is by Pritam. Tubelight will release in cinemas worldwide on Eid.