Yes! The second poster of Salman Khan starrer Tubelight is here. While the first poster had him facing his back, here’s the second one with him facing the camera. The second poster is equally interesting as the first one. The caption, ‘Kya Tumhe Yakeen Hai‘ is maintained here too, but we see Salman looking goofy but in a cute manner.

He is seen sporting a checkered shirt along with a sweater and with his shoes tied around his neck, Salman is seen saluting.

This poster has certainly upped our excitement further relating to the film. Even the logo teaser, which had a few children saying in chorus, ‘Jal Jaa‘ got us intrigued as to what lies ahead.

Take a look at the second poster here:

Tubelight is a period drama, set in the backdrop of the 1962, Indo-Sino war. The film is a unique love story from back then. It stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu as the female lead.

This is the third time Salman is collaborating with director Kabir Khan after their much successful stints together, such as Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Majority of the film has been shot in Ladakh and Manali.

Tubelight also stars Mohammed Zeeshan who was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and also Sohail Khan in key roles. It is also late veteran actor, Om Puri’s last film. The film will be hitting the theaters on 23rd June,2017 and is expected to make a massive business at the box office. Especially since the last time Salman and Kabir came together, it was a 300 Cr plus blockbuster.

Other than Tubelight, Salman also has another release in December which is Ek Tha Tiger’s sequel, titled Tiger Zinda Hai. The film stars Katrina Kaif along with Salman, the film recently wrapped up its first schedule in Austria. After creative differences with Kabir Khan during Tubelight, Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai sequel was passed on to Sultan’s director Ali Abbas Zafar. The film will be seeing Salman reprising his role of RAW agent Tiger.

How did you find the second poster of Tubelight,tell us in the comments!