Salman Khan is all set to team up with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan once again for the third song of his next much-awaited film Tubelight. The song is called Tinka Tinka Dil Mera and is composed by Pritam. It is a beautiful melody about separation and heartbreak.

Currently, the music of Tubelight has taken over all the music charts. The celebratory number Radio has fans dancing to its signature step while Naach Meri Jaan is hailed as the Bhaihood anthem with fans loving Salman and Sohail’s chemistry. Tinka Tinka Dil Mera is a beautiful song about the love only brothers know.

The last time the two came together they created Jag Ghoomeya, one of the biggest songs of 2016 which still rules the charts even today. Salman and Rahat had earlier collaborated on the chartbuster Teri Meri from Bodyguard, a song that stole everyone’s, heart. Also, who can forget Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from Dabangg and Dagabazz Re from Dabangg 2! But of course, fans are rejoicing to see the legends come together for what seems to be the next big hit of the year!

Tubelight is produced by Salma Khan & Salman Khan and directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Zhu Zhu. It is co-produced by Amar Butala. The executive producer is Rajan Kapoor, the associate producer is Garima Mehta and music is by Pritam. Tubelight will release in cinemas worldwide on Eid i.e. 23rd June 2017.

The makers of Tubelight are yet to announce the release date but we can’t wait to see Tubelight’s next song!

