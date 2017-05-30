Here’s the brand new still of Tubelight’s upcoming song Naach Meri Jaan. This is the second song from the Salman Khan film after the already popular number, Sajan Radio.

The new song is expected to be a lively number talking about brotherhood and will have Salman and his brother Sohail Khan grooving to it. In the first song still, we see the duo happily dancing with each other. The film’s music has been composed by Pritam. The composer has certainly hit the right notes with the first song and looks like now this one too will be interesting.

The film revolves around Laxman (Salman) who is a little slow and is known as Tubelight. After his brother goes missing during the Indo-Sino war, he is forced to introspect and truly believe that he has the power to find him. Apparently, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo as a magician, who helps Salman’s character discover his talents. The period drama also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and late actor Om Puri in key roles. It is adapted from American film Little Boy. Even if Tubelight may be inspired from another film, the teaser has struck a chord with everyone. It is evident how Salman is trying to experiment with each film and Kabir’s skills as a director are certainly not new to us.

Trending :

This is the third time Salman and Kabir are working together, after their historic success of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger. Tubelight is slated to hit the theaters on 23rd June, 2017.

Stay tuned for the song Naach Meri Jaan to come soon! Keep watching this place for more updates on Tubelight!