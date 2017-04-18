Salman Khan starrer Tubelight is one of the most anticipated films of the year. As we reported earlier, after much brainstorming the makers decided to record a special something for the teaser of the film. In this newly released video, we hear a few kids giving chorus for this first look teaser of the film.

They can be heard singing ‘Jal Jaa’ (Light up!) in context of a Tubelight. The teaser has been recorded by a bunch of kids from Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartments.

Check out the teaser here:

Talking about this idea, Kabir earlier mentioned, ” “Salman and I decided to use a chorus by kids for the teasers but we didn’t want to get trained kids to do it. So he suggested we round up a bunch of kids from his building and do it in a fun way. He and I then spoke to the kids ranging from six to 11 years and took them to the studio where Salman explained to them what we are doing. We are using this chorus in the teaser-logo as well as the teaser promo. ”

The film is a period drama is set in the back drop of 1962 Indo-Sino war and is quite an unusual love story. Interestingly, it stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu as Salman’s leading lady. Tubelight also stars Om Puri, Mohammed Zeeshan and Sohail Khan in key roles.The film will be hitting the theaters on 23rd June,2017.

Other than Tubelight, Salman also has another release in December which is Ek Tha Tiger’s sequel, titled Tiger Zinda Hai. The film stars Katrina Kaif along with Salman, the film recently wrapped up its first schedule in Austria. After creative differences with Kabir Khan during Tubelight, Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai sequel was passed on to Sultan’s director Ali Abbas Zafar. The film will be seeing Salman reprising his role of RAW agent Tiger.