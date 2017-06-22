Pritam has proven time and again, that he is one of the most talented music composers in the country today. Having composed music for films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Dangal last year, Pritam is all set to add another feather to his hat with Salman Khan’s Tubelight.

Pritam has previously worked with Kabir Khan and Salman Khan in the duo’s last blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan, where he gave us some of the most beautiful songs including Tu Jo Mila and Tu Chahiye.

With Tubelight, Pritam gave the audience a variety of songs which they absolutely love. Be it a happy song like Radio or a soulful melody like Tinka Tinka Dil Mera, the diversity in his album proves the versatility of Pritam’s compositions. In fact, Tinka Tinka Dil Mera is Salman’s favourite song from the album too!

But Tubelight’s album is not one that came easily to Pritam. In fact, it was one of the most challenging albums he has composed.

To this Pritam said, “Tubelight wasn’t an easy album to compose. There were a lot of challenges that I had to overcome. The songs in Tubelight are very situational and the situations were bigger than the song. So the songs had to be such that they complement the situations and don’t overpower them.”

Talking about the composition and melodies, Pritam added, “The film is set in the 1960’s and it was very important for me to keep the essence of the melodies and the notes in that era. I couldn’t use modern notes while composing the songs. Also, the songs couldn’t be macho or cool because of the character Salman plays in the film. Salman plays a character who is sweet and cute and the music had to be such too!”

Pritam has composed several romantic songs throughout his career, but composing an album like Tubelight, which is about brotherhood and the love between two brothers could not have come easily to the composer. But we’ve got to say that he’s done a fabulous job with Tubelight, something the audience will definitely agree with.