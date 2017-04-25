Tubelight Unseen Pictures: Salman Khan’s Interesting Looks Leave Us Wanting For More!

Salman Khan’s Tubelight is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The Kabir Khan film is expected to be a war drama with a romantic twist. Tubelight is set in the backdrop of 1962 Indo-Sino war and revolves around Salman’s character who is a slow learner, probably hence the name ‘Tubelight’. Reports suggest that the film is a story of his character, in search of his brother during the war.

Chinese actress Zhu Zhu is making Bollywood debut as the female lead and Sohail Khan will also be seen in special role in this film.

While the first look poster of the film was released recently, it has certainly intrigued us. Salman was seen saluting in a goofy avatar with his shoes tied around his neck.

A few unseen pictures from the film surfaced on social media today and we have to say, they are really impressive and making us even more impatient about the teaser. The film’s teaser is expected to release this week and fans have been talking about it since long. #TubelightTeaser has been trending for days now and we hope to see it soon enough.

Check out the pictures here:

Other than the teaser poster, we have also seen the logo teaser which had a few children singing in chorus ‘Jal Jaa’ with a Tubelight that eventually lights in the picture.

Considering the last time Salman and Kabir Khan worked together, we got a stunner like Bajrangi Bhaijaan that connected emotionally with the audience, this time around too, we are expecting a similar effect. Salman seems to be in the experimenting mood, what with his wrestler character in Sultan, the actor has taken a new challenge with Tubelight too.

Well, let’s wait to catch the Tubelight teaser soon! The film is slated to hit the theaters on 23rd June,2017, this Eid season.