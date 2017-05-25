Tubelight Trailer Day: Here’s A New Poster Featuring Salman Khan

Salman Khan starrer Tubelight trailer is all set to release today – 25th May. Ever since we saw the teaser of the film, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the film. First song from the film has also been released and now the much-awaited trailer is expected to wow us too.

The makers have shared a new poster of the film announcing the trailer release time. On this brand new poster, we see an emotional Salman Khan in close up where as Sohail Khan is seen in a war backdrop on the side.

The film revolves around Laxman (Salman) who is a little slow and is known as Tubelight. After his brother goes missing during the Indo-Sino war, he is forced to introspect and truly believe that he has the power to find him. Apparently, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo as a magician, who helps Salman’s character discover his talents.

The period drama also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and late actor Om Puri in key roles.

Since Salman has been busy shooting for his next, Tiger Zinda Hai in Dubai, he even launched the first song from Tubelight, The Radio song there. At the song launch, Kabir even addressed to the talks regarding their differences between him and Salman.

“We had lots of issues on Ek Tha Tiger and we used to debate and discuss as we come from different sensibilities. I sometimes go too real and Salman pulls me towards the mainstream. Sometimes I try and insert more logic into the scenes,” he said.

After missing the teaser launch, Salman will be attending the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai today. Tubelight is the third collaboration between Kabir Khan and Salman, after successful films like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and hence expectations are high.

Tubelight is all set to hit the theaters on 23rd June 2017.

Stay tuned for the trailer right here!