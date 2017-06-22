Salman Khan’s Eid release Tubelight hits theaters tomorrow and we are sure to see a massive box office storm soon. What’s interesting is that it may make massive collections at Chinese box office too. After Aamir Khan’s Dangal, this film surely has the potential to entertain the Chinese audiences.

Apart from Salman himself being the selling point of the film, there’s also Chinese actress Zhu Zhu who will be making her Bollywood debut. Tubelight also has a cultural significance in the film considering the backdrop being the Indo-Sino war. Reports suggest that Salman will be traveling to China for the film’s premiere there, just like Dangal. He may even take a few tips from good friend Aamir for the film’s promotion and marketing there.

Considering Salman himself is the producer too the actor would want to make sure that Tubelight gets the best of market value in China.

Tubelight is set amidst the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China War.It is adapted from American film Little Boy. It chronicles an emotional journey of Laxman who is in search of his brother post the war ends.

Trending :

The film is expected to have approximately 3000 screens in India and around 300 screens in US. It will certainly be interesting to see if the film performs better than Dangal in China. Currently, the Aamir Khan starrer has reached 1200 crore mark at the Chinese box office and is the first Bollywood film to achieve this feat.

In terms of Indian business, Salman will first have to compete with himself and then Aamir. Salman’s 2016 release, Sultan is his highest grosser till date and Tubelight will have to beat that to become his highest grosser ever.