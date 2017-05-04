Social media has been abuzz with queries about the Tubelight teaser. Whether it was Salman Khan tweeting the countdown to the launch and showcasing his bond with his brother Sohail Khan or his little friend Matin, the makers peaked the curiosity of the audiences worldwide with a number of images unveiling different looks of the film. From tweets to posts, fans were waiting with bated breath to watch the teaser featuring their favorite actor!

To thank them for their constant outpour of love, director Kabir Khan hosted a special screening of the much awaited teaser in the presence of fans at a suburban theatre. The makers ran a contest where Salman fans were selected to watch the teaser of the film for the first time.

Excited and eager, the fans sat to watch the screening. The entire auditorium was filled with hoots and cheers. Kabir Khan was seen interacting with every fan and taking feedback. Salman Khan truly never disappoints his fans!

Tubelight is produced by Salma Khan & Salman Khan and directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Zhu Zhu. It is co-produced by Amar Butala. The executive producer is Rajan Kapoor, the associate producer is Garima Mehta and music is by Pritam. Tubelight will release in cinemas worldwide on Eid. Tubelight is one of the most awaited films of 2017. The Kabir Khan film is expected to be a war drama with a romantic twist. Tubelight is set in the backdrop of 1962 Indo-Sino war and revolves around Salman’s character who is a slow learner, probably hence the name ‘Tubelight’. Reports suggest that the film is story of his character, in search of his brother during the war.

Chinese actress Zhu Zhu is making her debut as the female lead with this film. The supporting cast also includes, Mohammed Zeeshan who was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and late veteran actor, Om Puri. Also, Shah Rukh will have a cameo in this film.