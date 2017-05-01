Tubelight Teaser Countdown Poster: Salman & His Special Friend All Set To Come In 3 Days

Here’s the brand new poster of Tubelight featuring Salman Khan with his little co-star Matin Rey Tangu.

Salman Khan shared the poster on his Twitter account writing, “This little kid is my Man! #3DaysForTubelightTeaser @kabirkhankk @amarbutala @SKFilmsOfficial @TubelightKiEid”

Director Kabir Khan wrote, “Meet Laxman and his little friend! #3DaysForTubelightTeaser @BeingSalmanKhan @AmarButala @SKFilmsOfficial @TubelightKiEid”

The teaser will be out in 3 days till then check out the latest poster of the film here:

Tubelight is one of the most awaited films of 2017. The Kabir Khan film is expected to be a war drama with a romantic twist. It is set in the backdrop of 1962 Indo-Sino war and revolves around Salman Khan’s character who is a slow learner, probably hence the name ‘Tubelight’. Reports suggest that the film is the story of his character, in search of his brother during the war.

Chinese actress Zhu Zhu is making the debut as the female lead in this film. The supporting cast also includes Sohail Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub who was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and late veteran actor, Om Puri. The film will be hitting the theaters on 23rd June 2017.

Other than Tubelight, Salman also has another release in December which is Ek Tha Tiger’s sequel, titled Tiger Zinda Hai. The film stars Katrina Kaif along with Salman, the film recently wrapped up its first schedule in Austria. After creative differences with Kabir Khan during Tubelight, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai sequel was passed on to Sultan’s director Ali Abbas Zafar. The film will feature Salman reprising his role of an RAW agent named Tiger.

We can’t wait to catch the super exciting teaser of Tubelight! Stay tuned for the most-awaited teaser!