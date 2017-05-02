Two days to go! Yes, the teaser of Tubelight is just two days away and we bet you can’t contain the excitement for it. The makers have been releasing countdown posters for the teaser every day and here’s the new one.

It features Salman Khan along with brother Sohail Khan atop a bus. They look happy and quite identical too with their similar avatar of a sweater over shirts.

The bus mentions the destination as Jagatpur to Ranikhet and has a brilliantly done vintage feel.

With an interesting word play, Salman shared the poster on his Twitter account and wrote, “Do bhai aa rahe hain… BUS do din mein!”

Check out the poster here:

Tubelight is one of the most awaited films of 2017. The Kabir Khan film is expected to be a war drama with a romantic twist. Tubelight is set in the backdrop of 1962 Indo-Sino war and revolves around Salman’s character who is a slow learner, probably hence the name ‘Tubelight’. Reports suggest that the film is a story of his character, in search of his brother during the war.

Chinese actress Zhu Zhu is making her Bollywood debut as the female lead in this film. The supporting cast also includes Mohammed Zeeshan who was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and late veteran actor, Om Puri. Also, Shah Rukh will have a cameo in this film.

The film will be hitting the theatres on 23rd June 2017. Considering the last time Salman and Kabir Khan worked together, we got a stunner like Bajrangi Bhaijaan that connected emotionally with the audience, this one too is expected to be a blockbuster.

Other than Tubelight, Salman also has another release in December which is Ek Tha Tiger’s sequel, titled Tiger Zinda Hai. The film stars Katrina Kaif along with Salman in the lead role.