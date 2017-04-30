Here’s the brand new poster of Tubelight featuring brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan back facing us, standing on a cliff. The duo look ready to take on the world as they put their hand up with much excitement.

The countdown poster features the new still with ‘4 Days To Go’ for the teaser written on it. Salman tweeted the new poster and wrote, “Mazaa aayega… sirf 4 din baaki 🙌🏻 #4DaysForTubelightTeaser.”

Check out the new poster here:

Tubelight is one of the most awaited films of 2017. The Kabir Khan film is expected to be a war drama with a romantic twist. Tubelight is set in the backdrop of 1962 Indo-Sino war and revolves around Salman’s character who is a slow learner, probably hence the name ‘Tubelight’. Reports suggest that the film is story of his character, in search of his brother during the war.

In yesterday’s poster, we saw Salman aboard a train and he was seen waving goodbyes.

Chinese actress Zhu Zhu is making the debut as the female lead in this film. The supporting cast also includes, Mohammed Zeeshan who was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and late veteran actor, Om Puri.

The film will be hitting the theaters on 23rd June,2017. Considering the last time Salman and Kabir Khan worked together, we got a stunner like Bajrangi Bhaijaan that connected emotionally with the audience, this one too is expected to be a blockbuster.

Other than Tubelight, Salman also has another release in December which is Ek Tha Tiger’s sequel, titled Tiger Zinda Hai. The film stars Katrina Kaif along with Salman, the film recently wrapped up its first schedule in Austria. After creative differences with Kabir Khan during Tubelight, Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai sequel was passed on to Sultan’s director Ali Abbas Zafar. The film will be seeing Salman reprising his role of RAW agent Tiger.