Salman Khan and Sohail Khan’s upcoming film Tubelight is extensively shot in Manali and Ladakh. The team faced extreme harsh weather conditions for certain portions. Sometimes due to low oxygen in the high altitudes, many crew members fell sick and had to be sent back to Mumbai for recovery.

For some hardcore action sequences, the actors had to run a lot and climb high terrains. Many stuntmen had breathing difficulties and needed oxygen masks while doing the action scenes. In the film, Sohail Khan plays an army officer and his role demanded a lot of physical exertion. Despite all the difficulties, the team followed Kabir’s direction with no complaints even from stars and the entire team pulled off every single day with dedication and hard work.

The makers have released two songs from the film, the first song is lively and catchy, whereas the second one celebrates the brotherhood between the reel and real life brothers Sohail Khan and Salman Khan.

Trending :

The trailer of the film took the social media by storm as it was soul touching and gave us major bromance vibes. The Khan brothers nailed the trailer with their innocence and lively acting but Shah Rukh Khan and Om Puri stole the show with their glimpse in the trailer.

Tubelight is produced by Salma Khan & Salman Khan and directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Zhu Zhu. It is co-produced by Amar Butala. The executive producer is Rajan Kapoor, the associate producer is Garima Mehta and music is by Pritam.

Tubelight will release in cinemas worldwide on Eid.