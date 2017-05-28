Salman Khan has started with the promotions of his upcoming film, Tubelight. The actor recently shot an episode of India Banega Manch along with brother Sohail Khan. The trailer of the film recently and has received an amazing response from the audience.

At the shoot of the promotional episode, both Salman and Sohail were snapped in casuals. Salman was seen performing along with a few dancers on stage and we guess it will be on the film’s already popular, Radio song. The real life brothers will be playing brothers in reel life too this time. Previously, the duo have worked together in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

Take a look at the pictures here:

1 of 8

Tubelight revolves around Laxman (Salman) who is a little slow and is known as Tubelight. After his brother goes missing during the Indo-Sino war, he is forced to introspect and truly believe that he has the power to find him. Apparently, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo as a magician, who helps Salman’s character discover his talents.

Trending :

The period drama also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and late actor Om Puri in key roles. The film will be hitting the theaters on 23rd June,2017. Considering the last time Salman and Kabir Khan worked together, we got a stunner like Bajrangi Bhaijaan that connected emotionally with the audience, this one too is expected to be a blockbuster.

Other than Tubelight, Salman also has another release in December which is Ek Tha Tiger’s sequel, titled Tiger Zinda Hai. The film stars Katrina Kaif along with Salman in the lead role. Post wrapping up the first schedeule ofg the film in Abu Dhabi, the actor recently returned in Mumbai for the trailer launch of Tubelight.