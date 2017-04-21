Tubelight poster 2: Why Salman Khan has shoes dangling around his neck?

In the newly released second poster of Salman Khan’s Tubelight, we can all see a pair of boots dangling around the actor’s neck. While we saw the poster, we grew curious about what has the pair of shoes got to do with the film? As per reports, the shoes in the poster belong to Sohail Khan’s character in the movie. While Sohail is lost, Salman goes out looking for his brother with the latter’s shoes slung across his neck.

Even though fans are extremely curious about the film and especially about Salman Khan’s character, but the makers have been careful to keep the script a hush hush. If reports are to go by, Salman will be essaying a specially-abled character in the film and its title, Tubelight, hints at the same! What is intriguing about Tubelight’s second poster apart from Salman Khan is the scene of a bloody war at its bottom. With a closer look, you can also find Sohail Khan in the avatar of a soldier!

Check out Tubelight’s second poster shared by Salman Khan on Twitter:

If you were thinking that you’ve had enough surprises with the second poster of the movie, here is one more. A closer look at the film’s title reveals the words ‘Produced by Salma Khan and Salman Khan’ under it. This means that Salman has teamed up with his mother to produce the movie. Salma Khan’s name appeared even in the credit rolls of his 2015 release Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Salman’s fans are well aware of how much the superstar loves his mum. While delivering the closing sentence at the end of each episode of Bigg Boss, the actor would always say, “Do whatever you want man but don’t trouble your mother.”

Tubelight is Salman’s third collaboration with his close friend filmmaker Kabir Khan. Kabir has previously directed Salman in films like Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). Tubelight is a historical war drama film, which marks the Bollywood debut of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and also stars the late actor Om Puri. The movie also features Shah Rukh Khan in a small cameo.