Tubelight First Look Poster: Salman Khan Asks ‘Kya Tumhe Yakeen Hai?’

Salman Khan starrer Tubelight is all set to hit the theaters this Eid. The film is one of the most talked about projects and is expected to be one of the biggest entertainers of the year. After the super interesting logo teaser, here’s the first look poster of the film.

It features Salman Khan back facing, sporting a winter cap. The poster’s caption reads ‘Kya Tumhe Yakeen Hai?’.

Well, we have to say it certainly looks intriguing and we definitely want to know more about what’s in store for us in the film.

Tubelight is a period drama set in the backdrop of 1962, Indo-Sino war. It’s also eventually a love story. The film stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu as the female lead.

This is the third time Salman is collaborating with director Kabir Khan after their much successful stints together, such as Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Majority of the film has been shot in Ladakh and Manali.

Check out the film’s first look poster here:

Tubelight also stars Mohammed Zeeshan (who was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees) and Sohail Khan in key roles. It is also late veteran actor, Om Puri’s last film. The film will be hitting the theaters on 23rd June, 2017 and is expected to make a massive business at the box office. Especially since the last time Salman and Kabir came together, it was a 300 Cr plus blockbuster.

Other than Tubelight, Salman also has another release in December which is Ek Tha Tiger’s sequel, titled Tiger Zinda Hai. The film stars Katrina Kaif along with Salman, the film recently wrapped up its first schedule in Austria. After creative differences with Kabir Khan during Tubelight, Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai sequel was passed on to Sultan’s director Ali Abbas Zafar. The film will be seeing Salman reprising his role of RAW agent Tiger.