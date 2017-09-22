It’s been a while since Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan returned to her home country after artists from Pakistan were banned from working in the Indian entertainment industry. She couldn’t even stay back to promote her Bollywood debut film Raees along with Shah Rukh Khan.

However, the actor still managed to make headlines because of her alleged relationship with the most eligible bachelor of B-town, Ranbir Kapoor. The camaraderie between the two actors came to the public eye at the Global Teacher Prize gala which took place in March in Dubai, where both Mahira and Ranbir walked the red carpet together and looked cordial with each other in front of the cameras.

Seeing their chemistry, many rumours about them dating did the rounds but the two actors maintained that they are happily single. The duo was spotted again sometime back, this time in New York, obviously setting the rumour mills buzzing. According to several reports, these photos are from July, when Ranbir was in the US shooting for his upcoming biopic on Sanjay Dutt.

The Bollywood star and Pakistani heartthrob were spotted by paparazzi on an NYC street, smoking cigarettes. Mahira, who recently appeared in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, Raees, was wearing a backless white dress, while Ranbir, who recently starred in Jagga Jasoos, was dressed simply, in a T-shirt.

Ranbir, who broke up with Katrina last year, has always remained tight-lipped about his personal life. He could probably be single or extremely discreet about his new relationship. Nonetheless, they will make for a good pair – if not for real, for reel at least.

Now whether this is a ‘casual friendship’ or there is a romance brewing between the actors cannot be said, but one thing is for sure that their fans are eagerly waiting to see them together on screen.