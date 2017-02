Here’s the brand new poster of Trapped starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead. The film revolves around an interesting tale of survival where a man is trapped in a house for days without food and water.

The film’s screening at the 18th Jio MAMI film festival received a standing ovation from the audience and is touted to be Rao’s best performance till date.

Check out the new poster here:

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film is slated to release on 17th March.