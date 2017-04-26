Salman Khan’s Tubelight is the biggest and the most awaited films of 2017 after Baahubali 2. While, the excitement for the film’s trailer is already reached its peak, here’s another exciting news for all you Bolly buffs!

Buzz is that the trailer of Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho and Shah Rukh Khan’s untitled film i.e. Imtiaz Ali’s directorial will be out on June 23, as Tubelight releases in theatres. Amar Butala, the COO of Salman Khan Films confirmed the news that the trailer of both the films will be attached with Tubelight.

The trailer of Imtiaz Ali’s film will be ready by then for sure, as the film has been scheduled to release on 11th Auguest. However, good news is that even filmmaker Milan Lutharia is wants to launch the trailer in Eid. Though, we heard that Luthria still has a massive chunk of his film to shoot before a trailer can be cut.

A source informed a leading daily, “Tubelight is a big holiday release. It is customary to attach multiple trailers with such films. We will be to accommodate both (trailers) if the stars agree with the arrangement.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s untitled flick along with Anushka Sharma has been shot across exotic locations of Prague, Amsterdam, Lisbon, and Budapest. According to report Shah Rukh Khan will be playing a Punjabi tourist guide in the film. The film is all set to clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, which is based on PM Narendra Modi’s clean India movement. Toilet – Ek Prem Katha was originally expected to hit theaters in June but was pushed ahead because of shooting delays.

On the other hand, Baadshaho will feature Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal and Ileana D’Cruz. The film, co-produced by Luthria and Bhushan Kumar is a thriller set in the Emergency era of the 1970s. Luthria will also be collaborating with a foreign action director for Baadshaho and its music includes Rajasthani folk with a funky twist, composed by Ankit Tiwari. Baadshaho will hit the screens on 1st September.

Baadshaho will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.