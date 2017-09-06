Bollywood has always seen many unique and quirky titles as the name of the films. The tradition continues with the latest film Tu Hai Mera Sunday, the film which stars the handsome hunk Barun Sobti, Shahana Goswami and Vishal Malhotra in the lead roles. The film is about five friends who play football at Juhu Beach in Mumbai and what happens when their game gets stopped by a crazy old man.

The trailer of Tu Hai Mera Sunday got launched today amidst the star cast of the film, which included the film’s director Milind Dhaimade, producer Varun Shah, actors Barun Sobti, Shahana Goswami, Vishal Malhotra, Manvi Gagroo, Sandeep Sikand, Avinash Tiwary, Nakul Bhalla, and Jay Upadhyay. Speaking at the film’s trailer, Milind Dhaimade spoke about how the idea of making the film germinated and the way in which he transformed the concept into a film. A super excited Shahana Goswami said, “All the characters in the film are very real and extremely balanced. There are a major sense and feeling of a relatable factor which the film offers in abundance.” When asked about the kissing scene, Avinash Tiwary, who makes his debut with the film, jokingly said that he was a one take actor. He added that he was extremely excited about the release of the film.

The seasoned actor Vishal Malhotra, who plays an important role in the film said, “Even though I identified with my character in the film, there was a certain thing about my character which I could not identify with. This was something which I took as a challenge and played the best to my abilities.” Nakul Bhalla, on his part, said, “The film will remind you of every inch of Mumbai”. When asked about if he had any other options for the title besides Tu Hai Mera Sunday, the film’s director Milind Dhaimade said that “We had thought of having the film being named as ‘Juhu Beach United’ before finalizing the title as Tu Hai Mera Sunday.”

Trending :

Readers may know that Tu Hai Mera Sunday has already been to many international film festivals and has won many hearts across the world. The film is all set to release on 6th October this year in India.