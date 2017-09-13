We saw the trailer launch of Coconut Motion Pictures and Actor Prepares’ Ranchi Diaries. Present at the occasion was none other than the legendary film maker Mahesh Bhatt, Satish Kaushik, David Dhawan, Rohit Shetty and Anupam Kher, who is also producing the film. The film, which stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Jimmy Shergill, Soundarya Sharma, Himanshu Kohli, Taaha Shah, Harry Bala and Pradeep Singh in the lead roles. The film is basically a slice of life comic small town that will find its resonance with the young urban and heartland alike.

Speaking at the trailer launch of the film Mahesh Bhatt said, “Making movies have become more and more difficult. Hence, I would like to congratulate you all for making such a wonderful film like Ranchi Diaries. The support that you must have got from the establishment and Ranchi must have been really great. I think that very few states are pro-active in supporting talent which has got a fire in the belly, but not a persona that’s marketable. When they back the people who have fore in their belly, they really help the nation in a leap ahead. It’s a great moment to celebrate. I am happy that I am here. I am also happy that the person who came dreaming to my door is now helping other people to fulfill their dreams. Proud of you Anupam”.

And when a journalist asked Mahesh Bhatt about his tweet regarding the remake of Arth, he cut that question off by saying, “This is not the platform to discuss all this. We will have a separate session to talk about my film. Right now, the entire focus is on the director. It’s his day and it’s his moment. Let us all support him and encourage him for making his debut film”. On his part, David Dhawan praised Anupam Kher by saying, “Either a person is a good person or a good actor. But, Anupam Kher is both!” On the other hand, Rohit Shetty said, “I am so happy to be here at the trailer launch amidst all the great people”.

Trending :

The Bollywood veteran Satish Kaushik said, “From nowhere to somewhere, the journey is going on because you cannot stop with age, as it does not concern with age. Dreams are dreams. To be a part of the dream team of youngsters is a privilege because the film is about these boys who are from small town and want to make it big somehow.”

When Sattwik Mohanty, the director of Ranchi Diaries was asked about how was it to direct his producer (Anupam Kher), he said, “It was very smooth and easy. He always used to come on the sets as if his first film and not as someone who has done more than 600 films. He is completely a director’s actor. He surrendered himself before the script and his role”.

Ranchi Diaries is all set to release on October 13 this year.