The year 2004 saw the release of the Neha Dhupia starrer Julie. The film which was directed by Deepak Shivdasani went onto shock the audiences with its bold content. So, when Julie 2 was announced, much to everyone’s shock and surprise, Neha Dhupia was replaced by the southern siren Raai Laxmi, who is all set to storm Bollywood with her debut film.

Today saw the much-awaited trailer launch of Julie 2, which is being directed by Deepak Shivdasani. What made the trailer worth its moments was the presence of the ‘Sanskari’ Pahlaj Nihalani, who is all set to turn into a distributor with this film. Much as one would have expected that the spotlight of the event must be on the gorgeous Raai Laxmi, it turned out to be otherwise. It was Pahlaj Nihalani, who was at the center of all the attention and the spotlight. In other words, he was at the ‘receiving end’ of all the questions by the fierce media personnel galore, who were on a ‘non-sparing’ spree.

When the media persons asked Pahlaj Nihalani about how was it to be on the other side of the fence, he said, “I am no longer the CBFC head”. Even though he tried his level best to deviate everyone’s attention from the topic by saying statements like “Look at this beautiful girl, Raai Laxmi. She is playing the role of Julie. She has done 49 films so far, Please bless her for her fiftieth film” and “Without content, nothing sells, neither body or skin or Shah Rukh Khan”, the media people present were just not in a position to budge from their questions.

When someone asked him about the word ‘intercourse’, which he had got it edited from the Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma film Jab Harry Met Sejal, Pahlaj Nihalani said, “If you cannot digest the word, I will give you digestion tablets. I feel like laughing to hear such baseless allegations about the said word when the fact of the matter is that such a words just does not appear in my film. When asked about if he was trying to use all the controversies during his CBFC tenure to promote Julie 2, Pahlaj Nihalani said, “I am only launching my film. I am not promoting my film through such controversies. In fact, it’s you guys who are promoting my film, so, thank you all for that.

In the same breath, he said, “This is not the office of Censor Board. I am no more CBFC head, so stop assigning that post to me anymore. I am not passing the film; the CBFC Chairman will be passing the film (Julie 2).”