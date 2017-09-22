The day for which all of us were eagerly waiting for, has finally come. We are indeed talking about the trailer launch of Golmaal Again, which happens to be one of the most successful franchises in the history of Bollywood cinema. Today saw the grand and larger than life trailer launch of the multi starrer film Golmaal Again. In attendance at the launch were the cast and crew of the film which included the film’s director Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and the veteran actor Johnny Lever.

The event started off with the unveiling of the trailer by the super cool star cast of the film. Speaking at the trailer launch, Ajay Devgn jokingly said, “Golmaal has now become a pension plan for all of us.”

When asked about his character, Shreyas Talpade said, “The equation in the film is a bit topsy-turvy this time. Golmaal Again will see Ajay bhai (Ajay Devgn) being scared and I console him constantly. I cannot reveal more than that as of now, as you have to watch the film for that”.

Tabu, on her part, said, “I hope that Golmaal becomes a pension plan for me as well. This film (Golmaal Again) has been extremely special for me mainly because, I am such a huge fan of the ‘Golmaal’ franchise. The amount of laughter that I had during watching the Golmaal series is simply beyond words. I remember that everytime I used to meet Rohit, I always used to pester him about making me a part of Golmaal. I had even told him that I am ready to do even a cameo in the film, as I wanted to be a part of the entire Golmaal gang. Then, one day, I had called Rohit for some reason, that time he said “There is something for you”. The moment I heard those words, I did not even feel the importance to hear the script as I was confident that he will surely have something good for me in his film (Golmaal Again). All in all, it was a great experience shooting for Golmaal Again. Also, I think that Golmaal Again is my first film ever wherein I hadn’t used glycerine in the entire film. The entire shooting experience of Golmaal Again was actually a picnic for everyone”.

Trending :

When Parineeti Chopra was asked about her experience working in Golmaal Again, she said, “It’s a very surreal feeling for me to be seated on the stage (with the film’s star cast), as I was in school when the first Golmaal got released. This time round, I was in New York when I got a call stating that Rohit Shetty wanted to meet me to discuss Golmaal Again. At first, I thought, it was some other ‘Rohit Shetty’, as I was sure as to why would the director Rohit Shetty call me as I could not think of any film for which he could think that I was right for. After I met him, I immediately told him to sign a contract immediately about me being a part of the film, because till the time he signed a contract with me, I was not able to believe that I was a part of the film! That was the kind of feeling that I had when I was chosen to be a part of Golmaal Again. I am so happy that Rohit sir casted me in Golmaal Again as this film gave me so many friends”.

When asked about the pranks which were played on the sets, Parineeti said, “There was hardly any day when there were no pranks which were being played on the sets as every single day was full of pranks galore.” And when asked to name the most innocent person amongst them all, with a childish smile adorning on her face, she said, “I was the most innocent of them all”.

To which, Arshad Warsi quickly retorted, “Actually, Ajay is the most innocent amongst all of them. The fact that he is such a good actor, you may not know the difference”.

When asked about the long gap between the last Golmaal film and Golmaal Again, Rohit Shetty said, “We were waiting for the right story as we do not want to cheat the audience in the name of the Golmaal brand.” When he was asked about will Golmaal Again see his trademark sequences of cars being blown up, he said, “No blowing up cars in Golmaal Again, as I wanted detox in this film”. Immediately, Ajay Devgn, said, “Actually, he wanted to blow up a lot of cars in Golmaal Again, but, he stopped that plan after the GST”.

Arshad Warsi, on his part, said, “It’s a very large family of Golmaal. It was for the first time that I noticed the presence of action in a comedy genre. After Golmaal 1, 2, 3 and now 4… the fun will never stop. As Ajay rightly said, that Golmaal has become a pension plan for all of us!” When a journalist asked Tusshar Kapoor about him finally being able to talk in the Golmaal series, he said, “It feels really great. Since everything has changed from Golmaal part one to Golmaal Again, why should not my character change!”

Kunal Khemu recalled his Golmaal Again experience by comparing the whole film to be a college. He said, “I remember the first time when I went on Golmaal’s sets. Wow! That had such a magnanimous crowds. It made me feel that it was my first day in college and that I am a newcomer who would be ragged. The whole atmosphere of Golmaal is like being in college as everybody is having so much fun. When the film ended, it was a bitter-sweet moment for all of us. Tusshar said that shooting for Golmaal is like a paid vacation for all of us! Besides working out and eating together, we also had a ball of a time playing volley ball, where everyone participated.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Again stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Johnny Lever. This is the fourth instalment in the comedy franchise. It is scheduled to release in Diwali 2017.