It all started off in the year 2006 when Bollywood saw the release of the thriller Aksar, which starred Emraan Hashmi, Udita Goswami, and Dino Morea. The film not only went onto become a smash hit but also catapulted everyone associated with the film to mega success. Buoyed by the success of the film, its director Anant Mahadevan announced Aksar 2 because of the successful status of Aksar, all the eyes are now trained on the box office results of Aksar 2, which stars Zareen Khan, Gautam Rode and Abhinav Shukla.

Today, one saw the star studded trailer launch of Aksar 2. which was attended by the stars of the film, who included the likes of Gautam Rode, Abhinav Shukla, Zareen Khan and the man responsible for the film to take shape aka Anant Mahadevan. The trailer launch, which started off a bit late as per the scheduled time, saw the attendance of the film’s lead stars and also the cricketer Sreesanth, who is making his Bollywood debut with this film. Also present was the music director Mithoon and the evergreen filmmaker Kumar Taurani of TIPS Music.

During the media interaction, when asked the reason for the film’s delay, the film’s producer stated that it was due to the fact that the director Ananth Mahadevan was busy with other projects, something that Ananth, very sportingly, took the blame on his shoulders. He also added that casting the entire team was a casting coup in itself.

On his part, when Sreesanth said that, while one can see him making his debut in Bollywood with this film, he also added that, he will soon be seen playing cricket. Supporting Gautam Rode’s role in the film, Zarine Khan added that she was extremely happy to be a part of this film. When asked about her take on doing steamy scenes in the film, she replied stating that, these days, almost everyone is doing such kind of scenes and also asked the journalist that, why is she being singled out if she did such scene and also doesn’t she look good in doing such scenes.

On his part, the music composer Mithoon said that, Aksar has been a successful brand in itself and that Aksar 2’s music is something to look forward to. He added that whole album there were 4 original songs and no recreations; he also added that he has not sung in the film. When asked about his role, cricketer Sreesanth said that, the film will showcase his acting skills and that he idolised many people in Bollywood.