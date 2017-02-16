Here is distributor Anil Thadani’s prediction on The Ghazi Attack

Distributor Anil Thadani throws some light on The Ghazi Attack’s box office business

His AA films has the distribution rights for The Ghazi Attack, which is releasing tomorrow. Anil Thadani talks to Koimoi about his prediction on the film’s box office performance.

How many screens across India will the film open to?

It’s releasing approximately over 1000 screens across the country. (Exacts figures will be updated soon).

How do you think it will gross at the Box Office?

If I could predict then I would be distributing only successful films. All I can say is that it’s a quality film and I hope it does what it is meant to do. I hope films like these get the recognition and success they deserve because it is a well-made product.

The Ghazi Attack is clashing with two more films, Running Shaadi and Irada. Do you think this will affect its business?

There are so many films being made every year that clashes are bound to happen every week. That’s nothing new. About 15 films are releasing this week, including regional and English. Every film eats into each other’s business, of course, they do! But what can you do? So clashes are bound to happen.

War drama The Ghazi Attack has been directed by Sankalp Reddy and produced by Anvesh Reddy, Venkatramana Reddy, Prasad V Potluri, NM Pasha and Jagan Mohan Vancha. The film stars Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni.