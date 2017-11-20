Recently, filmmaker Indra Kumar announced the third instalment of Dhamaal franchise. The third part is titled Total Dhamaal and this sequel will have Ajay Devgn, who has replaced Sanjay Dutt.

Now, Riteish Deshmukh too has joined the brigade along with Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Anil Kapoor, who have recently joined the cast.

The Ek Villian actor confirmed the same to DNA and said, “Yes, I am doing the film.” A source further added, “Indra Kumar is extremely fond of Riteish and was keen to have the actor on board. Riteish has liked the script and has agreed to reprise his character — Roy — from the original.”

During the promotions of Great Grand Masti, Riteish had said that he will not do adult comedies or films with double meaning dialogues because he didn’t want to do anything that would embarrass his children when they grow up.

According to DNA, a source revealed that Total Dhamaal has terrific gags and lots of fun but it is going to be a clean, family entertainer. This is the reason why Riteish agreed to be the part of the film. A source said, “The makers have upped the humour element this time. It won’t have any awkward, cringe-worthy dialogues.”

Filmmaker Indra said in a statement that Total Dhamaal is an out and out family entertainer. He also said, “While the news is true that we have parted amicably with Sanju for the film, I further want to clarify that Riteish is very much a part of the super hit franchise and there is absolutely no adult content in Total Dhamaal.” A source close to the development had also stated that Sanjay’s busy schedule and the already locked dates are also reasons behind why the actor opted out of the movie.

Total Dhamaal will go on floors in December 2017.