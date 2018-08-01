Total Dhamaal: Makers To Rope In Aamir Khan For A Special Cameo?

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan who will be next seen in Thugs of Hindostan set to release on Oct 7, 2018 may collaborate with filmmaker Indra Kumar for the fourth time. According to sources, Aamir has been approached by the makers of Total Dhamaal for a special appearance in the comical drama.

Sources reveal that if things work well between the two, they will be collaborating for the fourth time after 19 years. They had last collaborated for Mann (1999). Also, reportedly Aamir’s scene will be in the Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit-Nene track. The superstar-producer had given the mahurat clap for this entertainer. Indra is the only filmmaker to have directed Aamir in three films — Dil (1990), Ishq (1997) and Mann.

Apart from Anil and Madhuri, Total Dhamaal also stars Ajay Devgn (who is also co-producing it with Ashok Thakeria and Indra), Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jafferi and Boman Irani. The movie is set,to release on December 7.