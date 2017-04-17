Bollywood is known for its controversies and celebrities who create them. Previously only actors made the headlines thanks to their statements or acts, but now even musicians have joined the list.

Here’s a list of few Bollywood singers who got into controversies:

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam is one of the most renowned singers from the industry. But today morning, the singer miffed several fans after he went on a religious rant.

On being woken up to the sound of ‘azaan’, the singer took to Twitter to slam the practice. He tweeted, “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India”

And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison?

The singer further tweeted I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion. Why then..? Honest? True?

He even termed the practice as Gundagardi.

This is not the first time when the singer has landed into trouble. Last year Sonu Nigam used the flight announcement system to sing after it was allowed by the air hostesses on the Jet Airways flight. Due to this five Cabin Crew members on the flight were taken off from flight duty for inquiry.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Abhijeet Bhattacharya has shown his great ability in the field of singing. He has sung songs in more than 15 languages including Bengali, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Marathi and Gujarati. The singer made a rather controversial statement in 2015, when sessions court in Mumbai sentenced actor Salman Khan to five years in jail in connection with the 2002 hit-and-run case. He came in support of Salman by tweeting “Kutta rd pe soyega kutte ki maut marega, roads garib ke baap ki nahi hai I ws homles an year nvr slept on rd.” (Dogs sleep on the road and die like dogs. Roads are not ancestral properties of poor. I was homeless for a year and never slept on roads).

This raised a lot of anger among several Twitter users as well as among the media for allegedly making insensitive comments.

Later Abhijeet apologized and reversed his statement, saying he meant to say, “A Human Dsnt deserve to die a Dog’s Death”.

Ankit Tiwari

Ankit Tiwari, the playback singer who rose to fame with Aashiqui 2 song ‘Sunn Raha Hai’ landed in a rather big legal soup. In 2014, Ankit was arrested for allegedly raping a 28-year-old advertising professional, while his brother was booked on a complaint of making threats to her life.

The complaint was registered at the Versova police station. In her statement, she said that he raped her on many occasions since July 2013, after promising marriage.

Mika Singh

When it comes to controversies, Punjabi singer Mika Singh is in the news every now and then. From slapping a fan to fighting with singer Shaan on national television, Mika has been in the news for all. But the singer grabbed major limelight when he kissed Bollywood item girl Rakhi Sawant in 2006. The incident saw Mika forcibly kissing Rakhi Sawant on her lips during his birthday bash. Rakhi was clearly not amused and filed a case of molestation against the singer. Some call it a publicity act while some claim it a revenge taken by Mika Singh.

Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh Reshammiya has always been famous for his singing style. Himesh was caught in a huge controversy when he made a statement on the legendary singer R.D.Burman. Himesh’s comment, “No one had ever raised that point about legendary singer-musician RD Burman,” made a sensation.

The statement disturbed singer Asha Bhonsle, who was married to Burman, to such a level that she expressed her desire to slap Himesh for stating that. Himesh later realized his mistake and apologized saying “I don’t know what has hit me. It was never my intention to insult Panchamda (RD). How can I, when I’ve grown up learning music compositions by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and RD?”.

Anu Malik

Anu Malik has been accused of plagiarism at numerous occasions, a charge he denies. Apart from that in 1995, the singer was accused of sexual misconduct by co-worker Alisha Chinai. However, the case was dropped later but these serious allegations were enough to spoil his name in the industry.