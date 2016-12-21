Sexiest Asian of 2016 list!

After being touted as the 3rd Most Handsome Man in the world in competition with Brad Pitt and Hugh Jackman, hearththrob – Hrithik Roshan has now made it to the list of SEXIEST ASIAN OF 2016 – in the Top slot.

According to a London based newspaper – EASTERN EYE, Hrithik Roshan has managed to bag this title coming in second place after Zayn Malik and surpassing the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Fawad Khan & Ranveer Singh.

With the actor’s forthcoming movie, Kaabil already creating quite a stir amongst all, his look in the film too has been widely appreciated as his is acting. To be titled as the Sexiest Man of 2016 amongst men from across the world is outstanding and well deserved.

Top 10 list :

1. Zayn Malik

2. Hrithik Roshan

3. Fawad Khan

4. Ashish Sharma

5. Salman Khan

6. Barun Sobti

7. Shahid Kapoor

8. Vivian Dsena

9. Ali Zafar

10. Ranveer Singh