An important ingredient for a film to click at the box office is the chemistry between its lead actors and mostly the hero and the heroine. And when you have a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan being paired opposite some of the best heroines of the industry, definitely nothing can go wrong!

From more than 20 years of his film career, the actor has worked with every top actress of the industry. While earlier the natural choice for a lead opposite him was either Juhi Chawla or Kajol, with the success of Chennai Express the choice is now Deepika Padukone and the unforgettably smoldering lip-lock with Katrina Kaif , the actor has settled well with playing the lead man to the younger starlets of the industry too!

With Katrina Kaif being the preferred choice for Rahul Dholakia’s next that will star superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone slated in again to play the female lead opposite him in Farah Khan’s next directorial Happy New Year, Koimoi takes the cue and compiles for you the list of our favorite actresses opposite SRK – the unforgettable chemistries of Bollywood’s Numero Uno Star.

Shah Rukh Khan – Juhi Chawla

The superstar’s self-confessed ‘lucky mascot’, Juhi Chawla is a popular favorite when it comes to heroines with crackling chemistry with SRK. Close friends and business partners (owners of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders) off screen and super-cute pair on screen, they have acted in several movies together- Darr, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Yes Boss, Duplicate, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Bhoothnath, etc. What we love about them? Their dimples and similar sounding laughter!

Shah Rukh Khan – Rani Mukerji

The second among the three ‘lucky mascots’ of the actor is Rani Mukerji. She has made many appearances with SRK in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chalte Chalte, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (guest appearance), Veer Zaara (though not opposite each other) and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Rani has also done cameos in SRK songs like Deewangi Deewangi from Om Shanti Om and Mahi Ve from Kal Ho Naa Ho. What we like best? Rahul-Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Shah Rukh Khan – Preity Zinta

The third of his lucky mascot trio, the dimpled heroine Preity Zinta who has given smash hits at the box office when paired with our dimpled hero. Take a cue- Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zaara and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna! Miss PZ obliged her good friend SRK by appearing in his songs Deewangi Deewangi and Phir Milenge Chalte Chalte. Our favorite movie? The eternal love story Veer Zaara.

Shah Rukh Khan – Madhuri Dixit

Just imagine the Dhak Dhak Girl Madhuri Dixit teaming up with the heartthrob of the country! Sparks are bound to fly and it shows in each of the five films they have done together. Anjaam, Koyla, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and Devdas are perfect examples, but Dil To Pagal Hai walks away with the award of being the best SRK-Madhuri movie. Any doubt?

Shah Rukh Khan – Priyanka Chopra

One is the Baadshah of Bollywood and the other is a former beauty queen Priyanka Chopra. Fans saw the two together in films like Don and Don 2, as well as guest appearances in two of SRK’s songs from Om Shanti Om and Billu. Their sizzling chemistry is evident whenever they appear together, which even led to rumors of alleged affairs between the two. However, things have been sorted between all involved.

Shah Rukh Khan – Anushka Sharma

They are just two film old together, but when they did appear in Aditya Chopra’s Rab ne Bana Di Jodi, there was not a moment of awkwardness between them, neither when they came together in Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak hai Jaan. Whether as the simpleton Suri, or as the ‘macho’ Raj, he managed to woo his Taani (Anushka Sharma) partner so endearingly that we actually ignored the age difference between the two leads.

Shah Rukh Khan – Aishwarya Rai

They have acted together in films like Mohabbatein, Devdas, Josh (as brother-sister) and a cameo in SRK-starrer Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Mohabbatein saw the two romance as Raj Aryan Malhotra and Megha Shankar, who played his dead girlfriend in the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Devdas had childhood sweethearts Dev and Paro (Aishwarya Rai) romance each other despite all restrictions. What we loved most? The beautiful romantic track Humko Humi Se Chura Lo, along with the violin and the maple leaves.

Shah Rukh Khan – Kareena Kapoor

The reigning Queen of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor coming together with the King of Bollywood sure has something grand in store for audiences. And so they did the epic film Asoka, where she played Princess Kaurwaki and he played the titular role. Fans got a slice of them together again when they starred in science fiction film Ra.One. Chhammak Challo became the talk of the nation, and their equation became stronger. They also appeared together in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (as ‘jiju-saali’) and in Don and Billu, in an item number each.

Shah Rukh Khan – Deepika Padukone

If we featured Anushka Sharma in this list, it was only fair to include Deepika Padukone’s first film Om Shanti Om with the superstar! Both played double roles and each time, they shared massive chemistry. Shanti Priya- Om and Sandy- Om were equally liked by audiences, and the film became a blockbuster. Barring a special song in Billu, we saw them together in the recent super successful venture Chennai Express. With their chemistry coming off as engaging, they are surely a compatible duo on screen. However, the audiences will have wait a while before the two make a comeback on screen in Farah Khan’s Happy New Year.

Shah Rukh Khan – Katrina Kaif

We have officially seen them ‘together’ in Late Mr. Yash Chopra’s last cinematic piece. The most anticipated ‘jodi’ of Bollywood featured in Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan last. The breathtaking songs like Saans and Ishq Shava are testimony to the passionate romance that SRK and Katrina Kaif share in the film besides the unforgettable liplock scene!

Shah Rukh Khan – Kajol

The “Best” is always reserved for the last! Raj and Simran would not be what they are today, had it not been for SRK and Kajol. Rahul and Anjali would not get married (in both Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) if there were no SRK and Kajol. Mandira and Rizwan would not have united if SRK and Kajol were absent from the film. Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name is Khan– super-sizzling chemistry is evident every time two of the most scorching stars come together! Kajol has also made special guest appearances in few songs of SRK’s other films. Our most beloved moment? Umm… Plenty to list!!