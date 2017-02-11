Took 25 years for SRK, Aamir to pose together

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, who have known each other for over two decades, have posed together for the first time for a selfie.

“Known each other for 25 years and this is the first picture we have taken together of ourselves. It was a fun night,” Shah Rukh tweeted on Saturday.

The duo was reportedly together at the birthday bash of entrepreneur Ajay Bijli in Dubai on Friday.

With over 28,000 likes and 8,000 retweets, the image has gone viral on social media.

Although having known each other for many years, Shah Rukh and Aamir are yet to share screen space in full-length roles.

However, both of them have made fleeting appearance together in 1993 film “Pehla Nasha“.

While Shah Rukh is enjoying the successful run of “Raees“, Aamir is basking in the phenomenal run of “Dangal“.