Hear, Hear! Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha‘s trailer will be out on 11th June. The film emphasizes the importance of toilets in rural areas. The makers have now released a poster announcing the trailer release date.

Akshay, in an interview with Bollywoodlife, said, “I’m doing a film called Toilet. I feel very strongly about it, about women. Because I met few of the women in India, who have no other choice than to go to fields for open defecation. They go there and so much of problems happen. 54% India doesn’t have toilets.”

He further said, “I was reading somewhere if open defecation stops completely in India, 30% of rape cases would come down. Because when they go in the fields and all, men are waiting there. This is what happens. It’s a very serious offence.”

The film is scheduled for release on August 11, 2017, and is directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The film will clash at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s upcoming next with Imtiaz Ali.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Padman opposite Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. The film is being produced by Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna and is based on the life of Padma Shri awardee Arunachalam Muruganantham, and will chronicle his journey of finding a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village. Bhumi on the other hand will share the silver screen once again with Ayushmann Khurrana in R.S. Prasanna directorial Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. This is the second time this duo will be sharing the screen after Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Stay tuned as the trailer releases soon!