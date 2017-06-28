After releasing a still yesterday, the makers of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha have finally unveiled the first song from the film titled Hans Mat Pagli. The track is extremely soothing and lyrical and will want you to play on a loop.

The track is sung by Sonu Nigam, composed by Vickey Prasad and penned by Siddharth – Garima. The song Hans Mat Pagli depicts Keshav’s (Akshay Kumar) love for Jaya (Bhumi Pednakar).

Watch the song here:

The 2-minute song has Akshay Kumar following Bhumi around like a stalker. He hangs from a tree to take a picture, waits for her outside her house, follows her around till she gets home.

The trailer of the film which released around the last week kept the audience hooked till the end with its amazing story line! The film revolves around a small town where a newly wed couple as in Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar – and how the lack of a proper toilet at home brings in a divide between them. It’s the ordinary man’s extraordinary journey in bringing awareness and solution to his town about the proper use and need of sanitation that the film will talk about. The film’s trailer is a mix of entertainment & social values.

The also stars with Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in supporting roles. The film is written by Sidhharth and Garima, the writers of the 2013 Hindi film Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, ‘Toilet – Ek Prem Katha’, is a satirical film inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’. Interestingly, the film showcases trouble in a married couple’s life owing to lack of sanitation facility in the house.

The film is slated to release on August 11.

Apart from this Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in Twinkle Khanna’s upcoming film Padman opposite Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, whereas Bhumi Pednakar will share the silver screen once again with Ayushmann Khurrana in Subh Mangal Savdhaan.

Did you like the song? Let us know in the comment section!