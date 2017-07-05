The makers of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha have been slapped with a legal notice by a Rajasthan filmmaker for violation of Copyright Act saying its song Hans Mat Pagli is a copy of the song from his Rajasthan regional film Laadli which released recently.

Vipin Tiwari, head of Teetri production, informed that he directed, produced ‘Laadli’ movie which was released on April 7. The movie themed on ‘Save the girl child’ issue was given ‘U’ certificate by the Censor board. “One of the famous songs in the movie, Hans Mat Pagli Pyar Ho Jaega was approved in the favor of us by IFPTC and till date, its registration is with us,” said Tiwari, adding that upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha copied it, which is a violation of the Copyright Act.

The filmmaker has demanded Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s makers to remove the scenes from the film. “I hereby call upon you to immediately withdraw the promos in this regard used without permission of my client and further not to release movie and to give reply to the said infringement of copyright on punch line and use of title song within a period of 7 days from receipt of notice,” mentioned the notice shot to Neeraj Pandey, Viacom 18 Media Private Limited and two others by Tiwari’s lawyers AK Dube and Deepak Sharma.

Trending :

Indian Film And TV Producers Council, meanwhile, on Tiwari’s petition, has shot a letter, to Pandey, asking to submit reply withing three days of copyright violation, failing which the matter is told to be referred to disputes settlement committee.

The film stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednakar in lead roles and it will hit theaters on 11th August.