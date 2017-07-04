After being stuck in a copyright controversy over the recent film Raabta, the writer duo Garima Wahal and Siddharth Singh were in a fix yet again over the story of their upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which was inspired by Modi’s Swachh Bharat campaign.

A filmmaker named Praveen Vyas had sent a legal notice to the makers, claiming that Toilet- Ek Prem Katha has plagiarised scenes and dialogues from his documentary Manini, also based on the same subject.

After the legal notice was sent by Praveen, Director Shree Narayan Singh has decided to challenge documentary filmmaker’s contention that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is copied from his short film.

Vyas claims that the film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has many resemblances with his short film.

A statement was released by the Director of the film, that stated: Any film on open-air defecation would have generic similarities. And Mr. Vyas is taking undue advantage of those incidental similarities that he may have perceived. Luckily for us, we are very clearly placed on this situation. Our writer Siddharth and Garima registered their script for us to make in 2014. Every scene every moment that we’ve shot is in that script duly registered 3 years ago and luckily we have the script’s registered copy at the Writers’ Association with us on hard copy, signed and official.

Later, Shree Narayan also revealed that Vyas’ short film Manini came out after they had registered the script of the film. “His film was uploaded on the internet on 19 October 2016, almost two years after we registered our script. It’s therefore humanly impossible for us to have peeped into Mr Vyas’ script. And just for the sake of argument, even if we had taken a sneaky look into his film how could we make a film based on his work in just the months since October 2016? Film marking is not an easy medium ke unka concept ya film maine 2016 October mein dekha aur dus din mein casting, location, costume sab kuch ready kiya and shoot kar liya”

“We are very sure about our intentions and the chronology of our film’s development and shooting. We thought of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha long before the Swachh Bharat andolan whereas Vyas made his short film specifically for that andolan,” Shree Narayan concluded.