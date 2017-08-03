Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s Copyright Case Judgment To Be Out Soon!

A court here is likely to deliver its judgment on the alleged violation of the Copyright Act by the makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

“The arguments were completed today and judgment has been reserved for August 5,” S.S. Hora, counsel of Viacom 18, one of the producers of the film, told IANS.

The arguments were heard at the Jaipur Metropolitan Court on Wednesday for the third day in succession.

The copyright infringement case was brought up by Pratik Sharma, a Jaipur-based filmmaker, against Plan C Studios, an alliance between Reliance Entertainment and Friday Filmworks helmed by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia, and Viacom18 on July 7 in a Jaipur Metropolitan Court. Sharma alleged that the makers have lifted the punchline and the subject from his film Gutrun Gutar Gun.

The court on July 26 asked the makers of “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” to file a reply or enter into arguments in the case of copyright violation on July 31.

Trending :

The court had earlier issued a notice returnable on July 22, but as a strike by the clerical staff was going on, the court gave the respondents July 26 as a new date for filing their reply.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, deals with the need of sanitization in India and is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat campaign. It features Bhumi Pednekar with Akshay.

Apart from this, Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in Shankar’s 2.0 which also features megastar Rajnikanth and Amy Jackson in lead roles. whereas Bhumi Pednakar will be seen in Shubh Mangal Savdhan. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in a lead role. This duo is all set to rule the box office for the second time after Dum Laga Ke Haisha.