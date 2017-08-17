The Haryana Government on Wednesday issued directions for arranging special shows of Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha for all village sarpanches to push efforts towards cleanliness.

“State Development and Panchayats Minister O P Dhankar directed all the district development and panchayat officers to arrange special shows of movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha for all the village sarpanches in their respective districts,” an official spokesman told The Indian Express.

He said this decision has been taken to further sensitize the representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) towards cleanliness. The movie, which highlights the issue of open defecation in rural India has crossed 89.95 crores within five days of its release. It is said to be inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign.

The movie is a satirical take on a battle against the age-old tradition of open defecation in the country. From the panchayat to the sanitation department, from the role of the government to the superstitions of the villagers, from scams to the ethos, from first love to a matured romance.

The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and Co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in supporting roles. The film is written by Sidhharth and Garima, the writers of the 2013 Hindi film Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela.

The film is a very big success already and showcases Akshay Kumar’s pull in theaters that has now allowed him five back to back major successes in just 19 months [Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2 and now Toilet: Ek Prem Katha]. He won’t be seen on the big screen for five months now, though he is set to strike big all over again with 2.0 that releases on 26th January next year. Post that it would be time for PadMan and Gold to arrive that would keep him engaged till Independence Day 2018.