Actor Akshay Kumar is on a mission to spread awareness about the importance of building toilets and putting an end to defecation in the open — a message he is giving out with his forthcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. He says it is very important for everyone, especially women, to have basic facilities of a safe and clean toilet.

Taking one more step forward, the makers of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha have created a co-branded social initiative ‘2 For Toilet’ with CleanMate, a brand of toilet cleaner liquid and home cleaning products by Future Consumer Limited. The initiative aims at raising funds that will be used to improve sanitation facilities across the country.

“I am extremely happy that ‘2 For Toilet’ initiative propagates the same message as my upcoming movie. Everyone, especially women, should have basic facilities of a safe and clean toilet,” Akshay said in a statement.

Rahul Kansal, Head – Business Strategy and Marketing, Future Consumer Limited, said, “We are delighted to partner with Akshay and his upcoming movie to promote the same cause as this will certainly help us reach out to millions of people.”

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, deals with the need for sanitization in India and is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat campaign. It features Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher. The film will release on 11th August. Apart from this Akshay Kumar will soon be seen with Rajnikanth and Amy Jackson in 2.0 later the actor will share the silver screen with Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in Padman.

